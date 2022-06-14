Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan’s foreign trade sees growth – National Economy Minister

    14 June 2022, 11:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s foreign trade volume saw an increase of 40,8% totaling $39,7 billion, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While delivering a report at the Tuesday meeting of the Government, Minister Kuantyrov noted that exports increased by 60% amounting to $26,5 billion, exports of processed goods increased by 32% totaling $7,3 billion and imports accounted for $13,2 billion.

    According to the minister, trade surplus has exceeded $13 billion.

    «Processing industry has preserved high growth rates demonstrating a 5,3% increase in January-May 2022,» Alibek Kuantyrov added.

    In his report Minister Kuantyrov also pointed out that 16 regions of the country had shown positive growth with the highest figures registered in the city of Almaty as well as Kostanay, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays