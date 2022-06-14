Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s foreign trade sees growth – National Economy Minister

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 June 2022, 11:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s foreign trade volume saw an increase of 40,8% totaling $39,7 billion, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While delivering a report at the Tuesday meeting of the Government, Minister Kuantyrov noted that exports increased by 60% amounting to $26,5 billion, exports of processed goods increased by 32% totaling $7,3 billion and imports accounted for $13,2 billion.

According to the minister, trade surplus has exceeded $13 billion.

«Processing industry has preserved high growth rates demonstrating a 5,3% increase in January-May 2022,» Alibek Kuantyrov added.

In his report Minister Kuantyrov also pointed out that 16 regions of the country had shown positive growth with the highest figures registered in the city of Almaty as well as Kostanay, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions.


