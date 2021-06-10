Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s foreign trade hits USD 28.1 bln

    10 June 2021, 11:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The volume of foreign trade of Kazakhstan for this January-April hit USD 28.1 bln,» National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev told the Government meeting.

    «The volume of foreign trade of Kazakhstan for this January-April hit USD 28.1 bln, including export up to USD 16.7 bln. Export of processed goods increased by 16.2% to stand at USD 5.4 bln providing thus favorable balance of trade at the level of KZT 5.3 bln,» he added.

    As the Minister stressed, the pace of economic recovery accelerated up to 1.6% in January-May this year. The real sector remains the key economic growth driver. Investment activity in non-extractive industries remains high. He also added that the real economy excluding the mining industry grew by 7.4% for the period under review.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

