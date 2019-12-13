Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakhstan’s foreign reserves stand at USD 28 bln

    13 December 2019, 10:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Preliminary figures indicate that as of December 1 the international reserves gold and foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Kazakhstan made USD 28.7 bln,» Yerbolat Dossayev announced at today’s Government meeting.

    He also stressed that Kazakhstan’s foreign reserves decreased in November by 2.9% or by USD 842 mln as a result of the gold portfolio devaluation and outflow of foreign currencies from the National bank accounts.

    The National Bank assets reached USD 60.5 bln growing in November by 0.9% or by USD 566 mln.

    For the past 11 months, the investment revenue received for the National Fund assets management made USD 3.4 bln.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays