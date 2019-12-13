Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s foreign reserves stand at USD 28 bln

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 December 2019, 10:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Preliminary figures indicate that as of December 1 the international reserves gold and foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Kazakhstan made USD 28.7 bln,» Yerbolat Dossayev announced at today’s Government meeting.

He also stressed that Kazakhstan’s foreign reserves decreased in November by 2.9% or by USD 842 mln as a result of the gold portfolio devaluation and outflow of foreign currencies from the National bank accounts.

The National Bank assets reached USD 60.5 bln growing in November by 0.9% or by USD 566 mln.

For the past 11 months, the investment revenue received for the National Fund assets management made USD 3.4 bln.

