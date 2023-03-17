Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry held meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

17 March 2023, 22:25
Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry held meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – In the framework of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk’s working visit to Kazakhstan he met First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov. The parties discussed a wide range of human rights issues, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

In particular, Umarov informed the UN delegation about the institutional changes being carried out in accordance with the amendments to the Constitution adopted in 2022, including the establishment of the Constitutional Court, strengthening the powers of the Parliament, simplifying the procedure for registering political parties, modernizing the electoral legislation, adopting a constitutional law on the Ombudsman, reform of the justice systems, etc.

«We believe that your visit will give an impetus to the further development of human rights in the country, as well as strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR),» stressed Umarov.

The Kazakh diplomat also announced the signing on March 17 by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Law «On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Human Rights Issues in the Sphere of Criminal Proceedings, Execution of Punishment, and Prevention of Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment».

«I am glad to visit Kazakhstan in this anniversary year of celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. I see openness in Kazakhstan, that has not been here for many years,» said Turk.

The High Commissioner also said that his office is ready to provide expert support to ongoing reforms, including for strengthening national human rights mechanisms, measures to protect the rights of children, achieving gender equality, improving law enforcement practice, combating torture, etc.

During his visit, Turk also met with Chairwoman of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, Commissioner for Human Rights Artur Lastayev, representatives of the civil society.

In addition, Turk delivered a lecture to students of KazGUU and the Law Enforcement Academy under the General Prosecutor's Office, dedicated to the role of youth in promoting human rights in the context of the 75th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights and the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Action Plan. After the lecture, the High Commissioner answered questions from students and undergraduates.

