Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry expresses discontent to Chinese ambassador

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 April 2020, 14:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao has been held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the Kazakh side expressed its discontent with an article titled Why Kazakhstan wants to return to China which appeared on the Chinese website www.sohu.com.

The Chinese Ambassador was informed that the content of the article doesn’t correspond with the spirit of multilateral strategic partnership expressed in the Joint Statement of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China signed on September 11, 2019.

The sides agreed to closely cooperate in the field of mass media and information distribution.

Kazakhstan also sent a diplomatic note through its Embassy in Beijing to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressing disagreement with the article.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and China  
