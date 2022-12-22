Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister continues visit to London

22 December 2022, 07:52

LONDON. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi began the second day of his visit to the United Kingdom with a meeting at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) headquarters.

The Minister and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso discussed the current state and prospects for broadening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Bank, stressing the strategic importance of long-term partnership.

Welcoming EBRD contribution to the development of Kazakhstan during more than 30 years of relationship, Minister Tileuberdi also noted the ongoing and future projects with the Bank’s participation, including the BAKAD construction project and gasification of the TPP-2 in Almaty. «We are interested in further broadening of cooperation with the EBRD in developing transit and transport potential, logistics routes, alternative energy sources and urban infrastructure,» said the head of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry.

At the end of the meeting the Minister delivered an official invitation from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the head of the EBRD to attend the Astana International Forum that will take place in June, 2023.

Furthermore, Minister Tileuberdi held an interactive roundtable meeting with British business at the British Expertise International company platform. Participants of the event discussed implementation of political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, national economy transformation, ways to increase the attractiveness of Kazakhstan for foreign investments and promising areas for trade and economic cooperation.

During the second half of the day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan visited the Parliament of the United Kingdom and met with Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Kazakhstan, Conservative Party MP Bob Stewart. They discussed ways to step up Kazakhstan-UK inter-parliamentary cooperation, including the expected visit of the Group to Astana next year.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan was established in 2015 to promote inter-parliamentary dialogue. It consists of members of both chambers of the British Parliament and various political parties that are responsible for the issues of foreign policy, defence, intelligence and security, export control, economy, trade, science and education.

The APPG hosts events at the British Parliament to inform about Kazakhstan and bilateral cooperation.

Photo: gov.kz