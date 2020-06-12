Kazakhstan's five regions to brace for storms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been issued for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

In the afternoon of June 13, Akmola region is to expect rains in much of its territory, while an occasional thunderstorm is also anticipated. A storm, hail, as well as southerly winds veering north-west later at 15-20 m/s are to batter the region at daytime. Locally a fire hazard will persist.

Kokshetau city is slated for a thunderstorm. Chances of hail will be high on June 13. Southerly winds, then veering north-west with gusts of 15-18 m/s, are expected.

A 35-39 degree Celsius heat wave will persist in Atyrau region, with a 5-level fire danger.

Atyrau city is to experience a heat of as high as 37-39 degree Celsius.

Kostanay region is about to be hit by occasional thunderstorm and hail. Southwesterly winds veering north later are to roll through the region with local gusts at 15-20 m/s at daytime and night. The south of the region is to experience a 35 degree Celsius heat in the afternoon.

Kyzylorda region is slated for a scorching heat of 40 degree Celsius, easterly-southeasterly winds at 15-20 m/s.

A 41 degree Celsius heat wave is expected in the southern part of Mangistau region.

Kostanay city is to be hit by a thunderstorm on June 13, southwesterly winds, then veering north at 15-20 m/s, are forecast. Storm probability is 85-100%.



