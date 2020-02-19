Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Digital Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s first virtual news anchor to debut on Atameken Business TV channel

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 February 2020, 13:31
Kazakhstan’s first virtual news anchor to debut on Atameken Business TV channel

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s first virtual news anchor iSanj will debut today on Atameken Business TV channel, Kazinform reports.

Director General of Atameken Business Kanat Sakhariya announced the launch of the new project via Facebook.

«Dear friends! We have great news for all of you! Today we are launching a unique project Virtual News Anchor during Dnevnoy Format programme which runs from 02:00pm to 03.00pm on our channel,» he posted.

«The AI-based software converts text into graphics and sound, thus creating an audiovisual image of a TV presenter. Famous Kazakh actor Sanjar Madi became a prototype of Kazakhstan’s first virtual news anchor. He enthusiastically responded to my offer to join this ambitious project,» he added.

«We are especially honored that the project was fully developed by Kazakhstani programmers. We did not unveil the project in advance, since everything was very complicated and risky. No one could guarantee anything. We have rejected a lot of materials, and at last we have finished it,» the publication reads.

The world’s first virtual news anchor was developed in China two years ago.


Mass media   Digital Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires