Kazakhstan’s first Tourism Center unveiled in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The first Tourism Center of Kazakhstan was unveiled in Otyrar district of Turkestan region as part of celebration of the First President’s Day, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the regional administration.

Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Yeldos Ramazanov, poet Asselkhan Kalybekov, composer Kaldybek Kurmanali attended the opening ceremony.

The Tourism Center was opened under the Rukhani Janghyru programme and is located in the territory of the Otyrar State Archaeological Museum.

The center is called to meet the international tourism standards. Communication and information services for cultural and creative innovations development will function on the ground of the center. The center will also contribute to the development of the Otyrar State Archaeological Museum

There is a 16-bed dormitory on the first and second floors of the Tourism Center. It was opened for the employees of the museum and archaeologists who will conduct excavations on the ancient land of Otyrar.