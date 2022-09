23 August 2022 16:14

Kazakhstan’s fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov retains standing in latest UFC welterweight ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – UFC released its updated welterweight ranking with Kamaru Usman, a Nigerian-American mixed martial artist, on top, Kazinform cite Sports.kz.

American Colby Covington is second in the latest UFC welterweight ranking. Swedish Khamzat Chimaev is put third.

Kazakhstan’s Shavkat Rakhmonov retained 11th spot in the ranking.

Photo: sports.kz