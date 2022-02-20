Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan's female skiers vied in mass start free at Beijing 2022

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 February 2022, 14:12
Kazakhstan's female skiers vied in mass start free at Beijing 2022

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstanis competed in the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 30km Mass Start Free at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan’s Angelina Shuryga finished 42nd with a time of 1:36:29.6 in the Women's 30km Mass Start Free at the Beijing Olympics 2022. Her compatriots Nadezhda Stepashkina clocked the distance in 1:39:38.8 finishing 49th and Irina Bykova was 54th with a time of 1:42:42.

Cross-country skier Therese Johaug of Norway won the women's 30-kilometer mass start, her third gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. American Jessie Diggins settled for silver and Finland’s Kerttu Niskanen won bronze.


Sport   Kazakhstan   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships