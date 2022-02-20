Kazakhstan's female skiers vied in mass start free at Beijing 2022

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstanis competed in the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 30km Mass Start Free at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan’s Angelina Shuryga finished 42nd with a time of 1:36:29.6 in the Women's 30km Mass Start Free at the Beijing Olympics 2022. Her compatriots Nadezhda Stepashkina clocked the distance in 1:39:38.8 finishing 49th and Irina Bykova was 54th with a time of 1:42:42.

Cross-country skier Therese Johaug of Norway won the women's 30-kilometer mass start, her third gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. American Jessie Diggins settled for silver and Finland’s Kerttu Niskanen won bronze.