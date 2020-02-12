Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s external reserves hit USD 29.3 bln

    12 February 2020, 10:09

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of January 31, 2020 the country’s external reserves hit USD 29.3 bln that is 1.2% or KZT 352 mln more against the last month, the National Bank’s press service reports.

    However, assets in freely convertible currency decreased by KZT 415 mln to settle at KZT 9.67 bln. Gold assets increased by KZT 768 mln up to KZT 19.64 bln due to a gold price surge by 4% and priority purchase right.

    Foreign exchange reserves also reduced due to redemption of the national debt and decrease of balance of the second-tier banks’ foreign currency accounts at the National Bank.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Economy
