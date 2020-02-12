Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Kazakhstan’s external reserves hit USD 29.3 bln

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 February 2020, 10:09
Kazakhstan’s external reserves hit USD 29.3 bln

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of January 31, 2020 the country’s external reserves hit USD 29.3 bln that is 1.2% or KZT 352 mln more against the last month, the National Bank’s press service reports.

However, assets in freely convertible currency decreased by KZT 415 mln to settle at KZT 9.67 bln. Gold assets increased by KZT 768 mln up to KZT 19.64 bln due to a gold price surge by 4% and priority purchase right.

Foreign exchange reserves also reduced due to redemption of the national debt and decrease of balance of the second-tier banks’ foreign currency accounts at the National Bank.

National Bank of Kazakhstan    Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital