Kazakhstan’s exports up 40% for first time since 2012

27 March 2023, 16:45
Kazakhstan’s exports up 40% for first time since 2012 Photo: shutterstock.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s exports were up 40% in monetary terms for the first time since 2012, Kazinform cites ranking.kz.

According to the data, in January-December last year Kazakhstan’s exports rose to $84.4 billion comparable to the figures of 2012 and 2013 years.

The country non-primary exports hit a record of $26.5 billion, rising by 31.4%, in 2022, with the exports of high added value products accounting for $8 billion.

China and Russia were the top trade partners of Kazakhstan in 2022, with the two accounting for 37% of the country’s foreign trade.

According to ranking, the Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover hit $26.1 billion, up 6.1%, last year, with Russian imports making up the bulk of it.

Kazakhstan and China traded goods worth $24.1 billion, up 34.1%, last year.

Among Kazakhstan’s top five trade partners were also Italy (+54.1%), Turkiye, and South Korea (2.3fold increase).

According to QazTrade, Kazakhstan benefited from the changes in global trade linked to the geopolitical situation. The country’s export items rose from 2,900 to 3,400, and exports destination from 122 to 129.


