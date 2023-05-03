Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s exports to Tajikistan rise by 21.74% in Q1 2023

    3 May 2023, 10:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Tajikistan plan to boost the bilateral trade-economic cooperation. This is what Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration, said at the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum being held in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, both countries built truly friendly relations, which have already reached the level of strategic partnership.

    «On the threshold of the state visit of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Kazakhstan, we are holding today this event, confirming again our joint intentions to boost the bilateral trade-economic cooperation with the fraternal Tajikistan. We target on further work with Tajikistan on a wide range of areas,» said Zhumangarin.

    According to him, Kazakhstan’s exports to Tajikistan rose by 21.74% in the 1st quarter of 2023 and made 197.5 million US dollars.

    As the Deputy Prime Minister noted, Kazakhstan has the potential to ramp up its exports to Tajikistan in 60 commodity items to the total amount of 140 million US dollars.

    «Even now we see the potential in mutual trade, namely, Kazakhstan has the potential to ramp up its exports in 60 commodity items worth 140 million U.S. dollars,» he said.

    «Moreover, service suppliers are ready to provide their services on beneficial conditions. Among them is remote sensing of Earth and satellite communication for agriculture, IT services. We are ready to develop cooperation in digital transformation of public administration and scientific-innovative activity,» he added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

