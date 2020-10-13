Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakhstan’s exports hit almost $32bn in 8 mths

    13 October 2020, 10:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Positive growth has been reported in a number of economic sectors by Ruslan Dalenov, Kazakh National Economy Minister, at the Tuesday government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the government session, the minister noted that a 2.2% growth has been observed in the real economy sector, with its each sector and certain services showing positive growth, including construction, information and communications, agriculture, and manufacturing.

    But he also added that there has been decline in such sectors as transportation (by 17.1%), commerce (by 9.5%), administrative services (by 4.9%), real estate operations (by 4.3%), accommodation and meals (by 3.6%) during the 9 months period.

    He added that many service sectors demonstrated recovery fueled by growth in exports, manufacture, and investment in non-extractive sectors in September. The exports have hit $31.9bn in 8 months, resulting in a positive trade balance of $8.1bn.

    According to the minister, exports of end products and processed products have seen increase, including a 5.7fold growth in automobile exports, a 5.4fold rise in ferrosilicon exports, a 86.1% rise in sunflower oil exports, a 33.1% rise in iron bars exports, and a 9.5% rise in titanium bars exports in January-August of 2020.

    Earlier in the session, the minister spoke of the growth in the manufacturing industry.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Industry Economy Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    AIF guest Michael Roee on why Kazakhstan can feed one billion people
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays