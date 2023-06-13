Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported on the growth of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his report at the Government’s meeting, Minister Kuantyrov revealed that volume of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade had increased by 11,1 per cent making $44.4 billion in January-April 2023.

«Export hit the mark of $25.5 billion, while export of processed goods grew by 7.5 per cent reaching $8 billion,» he said.

Import of Kazakhstani products, in his words, has totaled $18.8 billion in the reporting period.

According to the minister, processing industry has preserved the positive rate of growth and seen a 3.3 percent increase in the first four months of 2023.

In conclusion, Alibek Kuantyrov added that positive growth had been recorded in 15 regions, especially in the city of Almaty as well as in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Abai regions.