    Kazakhstan's export of goods to Singapore reaches $782.5mln

    13 July 2022, 21:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with the non-resident Ambassador of Singapore to Kazakhstan Zulkifli Baharudin, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The sides reviewed relevant issues of bilateral political, trade, economic and cultural cooperation. The recent recovery of the dynamics of trade and investment was noted with satisfaction. Import of goods from Singapore to Kazakhstan during the period of January-May 2022 accounted for 14,3 million USD (+20,5%) and the Kazakh export to Singapore recorded a 782,5 million USD (+233,8%). Today, more than 100 legal entities, branches and representative offices with the participation of Singapore capital are registered in Kazakhstan.

    The First Deputy Minister expressed the Kazakh side’s interest in developing cooperation with Singapore in construction, transport and logistics, information and communication technologies, education, and finance areas. He also invited Singaporean companies to increase cooperation with the AIFC.

    The sides agreed to maintain political dialogue at high and the highest levels, inter-parliamentary contacts, as well as to intensify cooperation in trade and investment fields.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

