Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan’s experience in interfaith accord discussed at round table in Prague

    16 September 2021, 15:38

    PRAGUE. KAZINFORM – An international round table dedicated to Kazakhstan’s experience in interfaith accord took place in Prague, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Embassy in the Czech Republic.

    As part of the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence the Kazakh Embassy in the Czech Republic together with the Nursultan Nazarbayev Center for Interfaith and Intercivilizational Dialogue Promotion and the National Academic Library of Nur-Sultan city held a round table attended by the Czech spiritual representatives, scientific and expert circles’ and mass media reps.

    At the event, the Kazakh diplomats pointed out that interfaith accord is the backbone of stability and steadfastness of Kazakhstan’s independence with the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan as one of its tools.

    Czech Former Vice Prime Minister, Former Foreign Minister, founder of the Diplomatic Academy Cyril Svoboda in his speech noted the unique model of Kazakhstan’s interfaith accord without which the country could not reach all significant achievements in all the spheres of activity it boasts now. He pointed out the role of First President Nursultan Nazarbayev who being a world’s strong and experienced politician was able to create Kazakhstan as it is today.

    «Kazakhstan remains the country with political and social an economic stability, civil peace and accord between all the ethnic groups and faiths,» he said.

    During the event, it was noted that the issues of interethnic accord is at the core of the Kazakh society which led to one of the effective systems for ensuring peace with a special atmosphere of trust, solidarity, and mutual understanding.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events World News Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Czech Republic
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year