Kazakhstan’s Eva Korysheva enters top-50 of Tennis Europe U14 Girls Ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Tennis Europe have released their updated junior rankings, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Eva Korysheva of Kazakhstan jumped to 45th spots, up 16 spots, in the Tennis Europe U14 Girls Rankings. Kazakhstani Tomiris Nurzhan and Yerkezhan Zhantayeva are placed 188th and 199th in the rankings.

Kazakhstan’s Yaroslav Pshenichniy is 73rd singles player in the Tennis Europe U14 Boys Rankings. Robert Kaminskiy climbed up 50 spots to rank 99th. Another Kazakhstani Mikhail Mishchenko is put 128th in the rankings.

Kazakhstani Sandugash Kenzhibayeva ranks 87th, Assylzhan Arystanbekova 128th, Dana Baidaulet 148th, and Aya Nupbai 159th in the ITF Junior Girls Rankings.

As for boys, the ITF junior rankings include Yerasyl Yerdilda (118th), Maxim Batyutenki (123rd), Vitaly Zatsepin (200th), Ilyas Maratuly (277th), Amir Omarkhanov (283rd), and Zangar Nurlanuly (844th).



