Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Eva Korysheva claims singles and doubles titles at tournament in Spain

    21 November 2022, 15:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Eva Korysheva of Kazakhstan won the Tennis Europe U14 Category 3 singles and doubles events held at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy in Spain, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Eva won over Hungarian Gréta Nemcsek, the tournament’s top seed, 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Tennis Europe U14 3 category event.

    In the doubles final match, Kazakh duo Eva Korysheva and Tomiris Nurzhan upset Gréta Nemcsek of Hungary and Anastasia Preda, of Romania 6-2, 6-2.


    Photo: ktf.kz
    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
    Kazakhstani Kukushkin strolls into quarterfinals at HPP Open Helsinki
    Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan strolls into 2nd round at Kobe Challenger
    Popular
    1 Exit poll results: 82.45% of voters cast their ballots for Tokayev
    2 Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule
    3 2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Up to 7 thou Kazakhstanis cast ballots overseas
    4 69.31% of voters cast their ballots in Kazakh presidential elections
    5 Voting in presidential elections ends across Kazakhstan