    Kazakhstan’s epidemiological situation improving, PM

    14 September 2021, 09:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said that the country’s epidemiological situation is improving, Kazinform reports.

    He stated that coronavirus and ICU beds occupancy has decreased the countrywide. Only 35% are occupied as of now. 57 COVID-19 hospitals returned to receiving and treating patients without coronavirus.

    The PM stressed that five regions moved from the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ to ‘yellow zone’, namely, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

    «The key is to achieve sustainable decrease in cases in the regions remaining in the ‘red zone’», the PM noted.

    He also charged to monitor observance of sanitary rules at the educational establishments as pupils returned to face-to-face learning.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

