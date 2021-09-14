Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan’s epidemiological situation improving, PM

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 September 2021, 09:40
Kazakhstan’s epidemiological situation improving, PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said that the country’s epidemiological situation is improving, Kazinform reports.

He stated that coronavirus and ICU beds occupancy has decreased the countrywide. Only 35% are occupied as of now. 57 COVID-19 hospitals returned to receiving and treating patients without coronavirus.

The PM stressed that five regions moved from the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ to ‘yellow zone’, namely, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

«The key is to achieve sustainable decrease in cases in the regions remaining in the ‘red zone’», the PM noted.

He also charged to monitor observance of sanitary rules at the educational establishments as pupils returned to face-to-face learning.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Regional Development Ministry   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region