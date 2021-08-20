Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan's envoy to Turkey visits Anadolu Agency headquarters

20 August 2021, 09:50
ANKARA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's ambassador to Turkey and an accompanying delegation on Thursday visited Anadolu Agency's headquarters in the capital Ankara.

Ambassador Abzal Saparbekuly was welcomed at the headquarters in the capital Ankara by Serdar Karagoz, the agency's director-general, Anadolu Agency reports.

Karagoz talked about Anadolu Agency's global news presence, journalistic work, and operational organization in the meeting. The director-general noted that Anadolu Agency tells the world what is happening from where it is actually taking place.

Having increased its investments significantly in the past decade, Anadolu Agency aimed to tell stories from all over the world, Karagoz said.

Karagoz also informed the ambassador about the agency's training programs under the News Academy, in which 33 journalists from Kazakhstan have participated so far.

Anadolu Agency will be the head of the Association of Turkic Speaking News Agencies (TKA) in the fall, and cooperation between member news agencies will be strengthened in their term, said Karagoz.

Ambassador Saparbekuly, for his part, highlighted the importance of improving relations between the two countries and the key role the media plays in this, especially the Anadolu Agency.

Recalling that Turkey was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan's independence in 1991, Saparbekuly also said Turkey-Kazakhstan diplomatic relations would complete 30 years next year.

To celebrate these events, the embassy will host series of events in due time, he added.

Founded in 1920, Anadolu Agency is a leading global news agency operating across the world. It serves subscribers in more than 100 countries, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Asia-Pacific.

