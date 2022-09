1 September 2022 17:09

Kazakhstan’s Elzhana Taniyeva 7th in Rhythmic World Challenge Cup final

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elzhana Taniyeva finished seventh in the ribbon exercises final at the Rhythmic World Challenge Cup in Romania, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Photo: olympic.kz