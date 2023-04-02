Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina upset in Miami Open Final

    2 April 2023, 09:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina ranked 7th in the world was stopped in the 2023 Miami Open final, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    World №12 and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic stunned Elena in straight sets 7-6, 6-2. It took Kvitova 1h 34 minutes to win the Miami Open final.

    Elena Rybakina was unable to repeat her 2023 Indian Wells success where she routed Aryna Sabalenka to win the title.

    In addition, the Czech snapped Rybakina’s 13-match winning streak that started on February 20 in Dubai.

    On her way to the Miami Open final, Elena Rybakina eliminated Russian Anna Kalinskaya, Spanish Paola Badosa, Belgian Elise Mertens, Italian Martina Trevisan and world №3 Jessica Pegula of the U.S.

    It bears to remind that Elena Rybakina leads in the number of aces served at the WTA tournament in 2023.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at start of ATP Masters 1000 event in Monaco
    Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow
    PM tasks to complete technical inspection of all heat distribution networks until Jun 1
    PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events