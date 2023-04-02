Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina upset in Miami Open Final

2 April 2023, 09:19
2 April 2023, 09:19
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina upset in Miami Open Final Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina ranked 7th in the world was stopped in the 2023 Miami Open final, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

World №12 and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic stunned Elena in straight sets 7-6, 6-2. It took Kvitova 1h 34 minutes to win the Miami Open final.

Elena Rybakina was unable to repeat her 2023 Indian Wells success where she routed Aryna Sabalenka to win the title.

In addition, the Czech snapped Rybakina’s 13-match winning streak that started on February 20 in Dubai.

On her way to the Miami Open final, Elena Rybakina eliminated Russian Anna Kalinskaya, Spanish Paola Badosa, Belgian Elise Mertens, Italian Martina Trevisan and world №3 Jessica Pegula of the U.S.

It bears to remind that Elena Rybakina leads in the number of aces served at the WTA tournament in 2023.


