Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina to face Aryna Sabalenka in AO 2023 final

26 January 2023, 20:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The world’s fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus defeated Magda Linette of Poland to reach the Australian Open 2023 final, where she will meet Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus defeated Magda Linette of Poland 7-6, 6-2 in the semifinal match of the Australian Open 2023.

During the match the Belarusian hit five aces, made one double fault, as well as won six points and five games in a row.

Australian Open 2021 and US Open 2019 doubles champion Sabalenka is to play against 2022 Wimbledon champion Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, who won 7-6, 6-3 over former world №1 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.


Photo: ktf.kz


