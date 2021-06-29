Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina strolls into Wimbledon Round 2

    29 June 2021, 09:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 20 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has reached the second round of the 2021 Wimbledon in Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the opening round 18th-seeded Rybakina eliminated French Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets 6-4, 6-0.

    Next the Kazakhstani will face American qualifier Claire Liu.

    Another representatives of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas are also expected to play their openers against Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko and Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, respectively.

    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds €15 million.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana