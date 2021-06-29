Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina strolls into Wimbledon Round 2

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 June 2021, 09:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 20 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has reached the second round of the 2021 Wimbledon in Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening round 18th-seeded Rybakina eliminated French Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets 6-4, 6-0.

Next the Kazakhstani will face American qualifier Claire Liu.

Another representatives of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas are also expected to play their openers against Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko and Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, respectively.

The prize fund of the tournament exceeds €15 million.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
