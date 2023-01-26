Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina strolls into Live WTA Ranking top 10

    26 January 2023, 17:54

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan entered the Live WTA Ranking landing the career-high 10th spot, Kazinform refers to the Telegram channel Sport Sherdingera.

    Previously, Rybakina was 12th in the ranking climbing the spot on January 17, 2023.

    If Elena Rybakina takes the 2023 Australian Open title, she will become 8th in the world. If Magda Linette takes the 2023 AO crown, Rybakina will land the 11th spot in the WTA Singles Rankings.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Elena Rybakina had rooted two-time Grand Slam winter Victoria Azarenka 7-6, 6-3 to qualify for the Australian Open final.


    Photo:Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
