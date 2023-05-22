Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina rises to career-high spot in WTA’s rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina reached her career-high rankings by rising to the 4th place of the WTA’s Women’s Singles rankings after claiming the Rome title, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

After winning the Rome crown, the Kazakhstani climbed two spots up in the updated weekly rankings. She is only 115 points behind American Jessia Pegula ranked 3rd in the world.

Iga Swiatek of Poland tops the WTA’s Women’s Singles Rankings with 8,940 points. She is followed by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka placed 2nd.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan plummeted 10 spots to the 61st line of the WTA Women’s Singles Ranking this week. Gozal Ainitdinova and Aruzhan Sagandykova are ranked 481st and 1143rd, respectively.

Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina rose two spot to №24 of the WTA’s Women’s Doubles Rankings.



