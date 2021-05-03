Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina out of Mutua Madrid Open

    3 May 2021, 15:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the third round of the Mutua Madrid Open in Spain, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Rykania was edged out by 13th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium in straight sets 7-6, 7-6.

    During the match the Kazakhstani fired 5 aces and made 4 double faults, whereas Mertens hit 4 aces and made 5 double faults.

    By winning in Madrid Mertens took their head2head rivalry to 1:1.

    Next Mertens will face 3rd-seeded Simona Halep of Romania.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana