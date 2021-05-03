Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina out of Mutua Madrid Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the third round of the Mutua Madrid Open in Spain, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Rykania was edged out by 13th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium in straight sets 7-6, 7-6.

During the match the Kazakhstani fired 5 aces and made 4 double faults, whereas Mertens hit 4 aces and made 5 double faults.

By winning in Madrid Mertens took their head2head rivalry to 1:1.

Next Mertens will face 3rd-seeded Simona Halep of Romania.