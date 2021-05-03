Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina out of Mutua Madrid Open

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 May 2021, 15:21
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina out of Mutua Madrid Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the third round of the Mutua Madrid Open in Spain, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Rykania was edged out by 13th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium in straight sets 7-6, 7-6.

During the match the Kazakhstani fired 5 aces and made 4 double faults, whereas Mertens hit 4 aces and made 5 double faults.

By winning in Madrid Mertens took their head2head rivalry to 1:1.

Next Mertens will face 3rd-seeded Simona Halep of Romania.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year