Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina off to a good start at 2023 Australian Open

16 January 2023, 15:29
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina off to a good start at 2023 Australian Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina advanced to the second round of the Grand Slam tennis tournament held in Melbourne, Australia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, ranked 25th in the world, was victorious over Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto, the world’s 48th seed, 7-5, 6-3 in Round of 1/64 of the 2023 Australian Open.

The Kazakhstani is meet either Selena Janicijevic of France or Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in the next round of the tournament.

Photo: ktf.kz


Related news
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan fails at Nonthaburi 3 Challenger tournament
ATP updated ranking released
Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova upset in WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 doubles’ final
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
LeBron James becomes 2nd player in NBA history to surpass 38,000 points
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan fails at Nonthaburi 3 Challenger tournament
President Tokayev addresses ADSW Summit 2023
Kazakh delegation to take part in Int’l Green Week exhibition in Berlin
Tokayev attends opening of ADSW Summit 2023
Mexican embassy to be opened in Kazakhstan
EBRD helps develop markets in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan Ambassador meets Indonesian Defence Minister
News Partner
Popular
1 Severe frosts persist in Zhetysu and Almaty regions – weather report for Jan 16
2 Kazakh delegation participates in 13th IRENA Assembly session in Abu Dhabi
3 UN chief calls for renewable energy ‘revolution’ for a brighter global future
4 Uzbekistan to showcase 17 historical exhibits in Jeddah
5 Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and UAE

News