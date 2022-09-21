Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina fails at Japan Open
21 September 2022, 16:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina lost at the tournament in Tokyo, Japan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Wimbledon 2022 champ Rybakina was defeated by Russian Liudmila Samsonova, ranked 30th by the WTA, 2-6, 4-6 in the 1/16 finals match at the Japan Open.

The match lasted for one hour and 27 minutes.

The Russian is to play against Wang Xinyu of China in the next round.


Фото: ktf.kz

