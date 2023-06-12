Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3

    12 June 2023, 09:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan climbed to a career-high ranking by becoming №3 in the world, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Recall that the Kazakhstani withdrew from the 2023 Roland Garros in Paris due to illness.

    Iga Swiatek of Poland tops the WTA Singles Rakings after claiming the 2023 Roland Garros title. Coming in second is Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

    Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan leapfrogged seven spots and is ranked 51st in the world.

    Kazakhstani Anna Danilina moved one spot up to №24 in the WTA Doubles Rankings.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
