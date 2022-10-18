18 October 2022, 10:12

Kazakhstan’s electricity consumption expected to hit 27 GW by 2035

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan’s electricity consumption is expected to hit 27 GW by 2035,» Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Foundation CEO Almasadam Satkaliyev told the Government meeting.

As of today, the available capacity of the country’s working power stations exceeds 16,000 MW. It is required to build by 2035 some 17 GW of new basic mobile and renewable energy sources, of which some 11 GW will be generated by the facilities.

As earlier reported, since the beginning of the year electric power consumption decreased by 1.4% as compared to the same period of the previous year.

«As of October 16, electric power consumption, including exports, made 86.9 bln kwh. Energy consumption hit 86.8 bln kwh that is 1.4% less against the same period of 2021,» Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told the Government meeting.

He added reduction in current consumption is associated mainly with detection of elicit mining activities.