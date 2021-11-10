Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s economy grew 3.5% in 2021 - Minister

    10 November 2021, 12:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev said Tuesday Kazakhstan’s economy has grown 3.5% in 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing the Government’s session, Minister Irgaliyev revealed Kazakhstan’s economy has demonstrated a 3.5% increase in January-October 2021.

    In his words, in the reporting period growth rates have speeded up in services sector, processing and construction industries and other sectors.

    Minister Irgaliyev said Kazakhstan’s real sector has seen a 2.9% growth, while services sector has increased by 3.4%. He also claimed investment into Kazakhstan’s fixed capital has grown by 2.5%.

    It was added that investment into construction sector has increased 2.2fold. Moreover, investment into processing industry and agriculture has growth by 78.6% and 41.9%, respectively.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

