Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan’s economy grew 3.5% in 2021 - Minister

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 November 2021, 12:41
Kazakhstan’s economy grew 3.5% in 2021 - Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev said Tuesday Kazakhstan’s economy has grown 3.5% in 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the Government’s session, Minister Irgaliyev revealed Kazakhstan’s economy has demonstrated a 3.5% increase in January-October 2021.

In his words, in the reporting period growth rates have speeded up in services sector, processing and construction industries and other sectors.

Minister Irgaliyev said Kazakhstan’s real sector has seen a 2.9% growth, while services sector has increased by 3.4%. He also claimed investment into Kazakhstan’s fixed capital has grown by 2.5%.

It was added that investment into construction sector has increased 2.2fold. Moreover, investment into processing industry and agriculture has growth by 78.6% and 41.9%, respectively.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region