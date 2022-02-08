Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakhstan’s economy expanded by 4% - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    8 February 2022, 11:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s economy demonstrated a growth of 4% following results of 2021, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing the extended session of the Government in Nur-Sultan, President Tokayev revealed that the domestic economy grew by 4% last year. Processing industry expanded by 5.5%, while construction industry increased by 7.6%. Trade demonstrated a 9.2% increase and transport sphere grew by 3.6%.

    However, according to the Head of State, rate of inflation exceeded its target and amounted to 8.4%.

    President Tokayev admitted that the January events changed the ordinary course of life in Kazakhstan dramatically. The illegal actions of looters affected both civilians and SMEs. In his words, damage to business exceeded 100 billion tenge following the unrest in Kazakhstan in January.

    President Tokayev noted that Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, Chairman of the Board of JSC ‘Samruk-Kazyna’ National Wealth Fund Almasadam Satkaliyev, akims (governors) of Mangistau, Zhambyl, Almaty regions as well as akim (mayor) of Almaty city are expected to take the floor at the session.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays