Kazakhstan's e-public procurements system among top in the world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan boasts the world's third best e-public procurements system according to the World Bank, Dauren Kenbeil, finance vice minister, told a briefing Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«According to the World Bank, the e-public procurements system of Kazakhstan is among the top ones in the world. The system ranks third among 109 countries in the Data Access Index,» said Kenbeil.

Over 100 thousand product providers and over 24 thousand customers are registered on the public procurement website in Kazakhstan.

In 2022, public procurements totaled over 5.9 trillion tenges.

The vice minister said last year the country passed the law on procurements of some subjects of the quasi-public sector, and the existing law on public procurements was updated.

According to Kenbeil, to improve the system of public procurements a number of legislative measures aimed at driving competition, reducing corruption risks, and simplifying procurement processes were adopted.



