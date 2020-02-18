Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s e-commerce market hit 700bn tenge in 2019 – Minister Sultanov

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 February 2020, 13:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Cabinet’s weekly session in Nur-Sultan, Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov informed the participants of the paces of growth of e-commerce in Kazakhstan in 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan’s e-commerce market size expanded by 1.8 times in 2019 and exceeded 700bn tenge. Its share in total e-tailing is 3.7%, which proves its significant potential,» Bakhyt Sultanov said.

Meanwhile, in his words, domestic market develops more dynamically today.

«The volume of purchases on the platforms of Kazakhstan’s online stores amounted to 422 billion tenge, on international online platforms – 280 billion tenge. The number of purchases rose to 40.5 million parcels. More than 2.5 times growth is observed on the domestic marke with 22 million parcels,» the Minister noted.

Besides, in 2019 the number of active buyers increased by 72% and made 3.2mn people.

«More than 2,000 internet stores are functioning in Kazakhstan today. However, only 579 of them have been officially registered,» he added and stressed the importance of taking measures to boost legal activity of this sector. In his words, last year, the volume of non-cash payments in the country rose 2.3fold and comprised around 14.4trn tenge.


