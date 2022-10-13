Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s doubles No.1 Anna Danilina debuts at San Diego Open
13 October 2022, 19:12

Kazakhstan’s doubles No.1 Anna Danilina debuts at San Diego Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan lost at the WTA 500 doubles event in San Diego, the United States, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich were defeated by American Desirae Krawczyk and Dutch Demi Schuurs 6-1, 4-6, 4-10 in the 1/8 finals match of the tournament. The match lasted for one hour and 24 minutes.


Photo: sports.kz

