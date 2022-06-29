Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan's Dmitry Popko off to a good start at Málaga Open doubles

    29 June 2022, 22:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan and Altuğ Çelikbilek of Turkey reached the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger Tour doubles event in Málaga, Spain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh-Turkish duo stunned Filipino-American tandem Ruben Gonzales and Reese Stalder 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 in the 1/8 finals match of the Málaga Open doubles.

    In the match that lasted for one hour and 37 minutes, Popko and Altuğ Çelikbilek made two double faults, fired two aces, and won six points and five games in a row.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
    Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    2 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    3 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    4 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    5 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult