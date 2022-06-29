Kazakhstan's Dmitry Popko off to a good start at Málaga Open doubles

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan and Altuğ Çelikbilek of Turkey reached the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger Tour doubles event in Málaga, Spain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-Turkish duo stunned Filipino-American tandem Ruben Gonzales and Reese Stalder 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 in the 1/8 finals match of the Málaga Open doubles.

In the match that lasted for one hour and 37 minutes, Popko and Altuğ Çelikbilek made two double faults, fired two aces, and won six points and five games in a row.