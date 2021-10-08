Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Diyas strolls into Indian Wells 2nd round

    8 October 2021, 11:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas has propelled to the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, U.S. with the prize pool of over $8 million, Kazinform has learnt from wta.com.

    In the opening match world number 108 Diyas stunned Japanese Nao Hibino in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

    In the second-round match the 27-year-old Diyas will face Czech Barbora Krejcikova seeded 3rd at the tournament.

    Two Kazakhstani tennis players 13th-seeded Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva will clash with each other in the second round of the tournament.

    It bears to remind that Putintseva eliminated world number 74 Andrea Petkovic from Germany in the opener.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

