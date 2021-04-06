Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Diyas starts with a victory in Charleston

    6 April 2021, 09:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has reached the second round of the 2021 Volvo Car Open in Charleston, the U.S. with the prize fund of $565,000, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the opening round Diyas eliminated Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. The Kazakhstani needed 1 h 14 minutes to send the 24-year-old Russian home. This was the first encounter for Diyas and Vikhlyantseva.

    Next Diyas will face her compatriot 11th-seeded Yulia Putintseva who edged out British Harrier Dart in the first-round match.

    Two representatives of Kazakhstan have already left the tournament earlier. Yaroslava Shvedova lost to Japanese Misaki Doi 6-3, 6-3 in their respective first-round encounter. 10th-seeded Elena Rybakina retired from a match against American Catherine McNally being 6-4 down.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana